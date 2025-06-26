Emergency exhibition features never-before-seen documents in Delhi

The CM also took a sharp dig at Congress leaders, accusing them of hypocrisy. “Today, they walk around with copies of the Constitution, even though it was they who violated and disrespected it during the Emergency,” she added.

Reflecting on the struggles of those who resisted the authoritarian regime, the chief minister praised prominent figures such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Madan Lal Khurana and Balraj Madhok.

She assured the public that “such dark days would never return”, emphasising that the people will not tolerate any such “dictatorial attempts.”

Gupta also announced a year-long series of programs to honour the democracy fighters of 1975, calling them the “true sons of Mother India.” Minister Kapil Mishra, who was also present, said “The documents on display show how democracy was murdered.”