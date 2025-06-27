Five pose as cops, kidnap man in Delhi's Munirka

NEW DELHI: Five men have been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a 30-year-old man in Munirka and attempting to extort money from him while posing as Delhi Police personnel, officials said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Parvesh (25), a property dealer, Aryaman Chaudhary (22), Ritik Gauhar (23), a freelancer, Dev Anand Yadav (23), a driver and Sharman Rai (22), police said. According to officials, the incident took place around 1.20 am on June 16.

The victim, Joshua Hmar (30), filed a complaint at Kishangarh police station, stating that he was abducted by four individuals near Shivam Medicos at Fakkar Wala Park in Munirka.

The assailants allegedly claimed to be police officers and tried to extort money from him. Hmar, however, managed to escape and reported the matter to police. A senior police officer said that during the investigation, CCTV footage from the area was examined.

While the number plate of the vehicle used in the crime was not clearly visible, police were eventually able to identify the car. It was found to be registered in the name of one Parvesh, who was apprehended, DCP (southwest) Amit Goel said, adding, “He confessed to his crime.”