Iranian woman arrested for duping US national of USD 700 at Delhi airport, say police

NEW DELHI: A 52-year-old Iranian woman has been arrested for allegedly duping a US citizen of $700 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, police said on Thursday.

The accused, along with her husband and child, reportedly tricked the victim under the pretext of showing foreign currency to their child and fraudulently replaced the money with Indian notes.

The victim, identified as Baldev Singh (70), a resident of Tracy, California, originally hails from Hoshiarpur in Punjab. Singh, who has been living in the US since 2001, arrived at Delhi airport around 7.30 pm on June 20 to board a return flight to the US.

According to the police, Singh was unloading his luggage from a bus near departure gate number 7 at around 10.45 pm when he was approached by an Iranian couple and their child.

The family engaged him in conversation, asked about his travel plans and said they were on their way to Dubai. They then requested to see Indian currency to show their child. Singh handed them a Rs 50 note.