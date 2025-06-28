Delhi CM flags off new DEVI e-buses

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday flagged off 105 new orange-coloured DEVI (Delhi EV Inter-connector) electric buses and inaugurated the newly built Sector A9 depot in Narela, calling it a step towards cleaner and more efficient public transport for the capital.

The CM said the depot was completed in just 90 days and claimed it reflects the BJP government’s commitment to deliver on promises made to Delhi residents. She also took a jibe at the previous AAP government, accusing it of pushing Delhi Transport Corporation into losses.

“Buses are Delhi’s lifeline. But under the previous government, routes were cut, buses reduced and corruption seeped in,” she said. Referring to the CAG report, Gupta claimed that DTC had incurred losses amounting to Rs 65,000 crore during the AAP govt. She alleged even the free bus ride scheme for women was marred by corruption and panic buttons were installed “just for show”.