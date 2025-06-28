Missing AIIMS electrician found dead in pond

NEW DELHI: A semi-decomposed body of a 32-year-old AIIMS electrician, missing for a week, was found in a pond in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Kunj area on Friday morning, police said.

The victim, Anil Kumar, a resident of Inder Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, was reported missing on June 21, a day after he was last seen, the official said.

“Information was received on Friday at 8:19 am regarding a body floating in water at Inder Camp. After reaching the spot, police found a semi-decomposed male body in a pond near Peer Baba, Inder Camp,” a senior police officer said.

“A person, who was going for a nature call on Friday morning, saw the body. The forensic science laboratory and crime teams were called to the spot for inspection and evidence collection,” the officer further said. Kumar worked as an electrician at AIIMS. His body was sent for post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.