Fake part-time job racket busted, four arrested

NEW DELHI: Four men were arrested for allegedly cheating a 32-year-old fashion designing student of over Rs 90,000 on the pretext of offering a part-time job rating hotels and restaurants, police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Anshul Kumar and Sandeep from Haryana, and Rajender and Ravindra Beda from Rajasthan.

“The woman received a WhatsApp message offering part-time work. Initially, she earned small amounts by completing tasks. She was then added to a Telegram group where a woman took her bank details and assigned more tasks.

Believing she could earn more, the victim transferred Rs 5,000. When payment was denied, she was told to send Rs 25,900 more to release the funds, followed by another Rs 59,900. In total, she lost Rs 90,800,” the officer said.

“During investigation, police tracked digital footprints and arrested two accused in Sonipat on June 20. Two others were nabbed from Jodhpur on June 22,” said DCP (North) Raja Banthia.

Anshul and Sandeep disclosed they sold eight bank accounts to Ravindra and Rajender for a 2% commission. The latter supplied these to Vijay Kumar, a relative of Rajender, for a 3% cut.