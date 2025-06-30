BJP destroyed homes in just five months: Former CM Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of jhuggi residents from across the capital gathered at Jantar Mantar following widespread demolitions, responding to a mobilisation call by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Addressing the crowd, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said that it has only been five months since the BJP formed the government, and already the situation in Delhi has deteriorated to such an extent that people have been forced to gather in protest.

Kejriwal alleged that PM Narendra Modi’s real intention was never to provide homes to the poor but to wipe them out completely. “What he truly meant was ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahan Maidan.’ That’s why, one by one, your homes are being razed to the ground,” he said.

Comparing the PM’s “guarantee” to a fake product, he warned people not to fall for it again: “Don’t trust PM Modi’s guarantees—they are counterfeit, hollow lies.” Speaking at the ‘Ghar-Rozgar Bachao’ campaign, Kejriwal said, “It’s only been five months since the BJP government was formed, and look at what they’ve done to Delhi already. They’ve pushed the city to such a state that people from all over Delhi are protesting at Jantar Mantar.”

He recalled warning the public earlier: “I had released a video message specifically for the poor and marginalised jhuggi residents. I clearly said—don’t vote for them. Their eyes were always on your land. I told you that if they came to power, they’d demolish your jhuggis within a year.” “I never imagined they would wreck the city in just five months,” he added. “Why have so many people left their homes and gathered here? It’s because they’ve sent in bulldozers, destroying Delhi inch by inch. People have no option left but to protest.”

“In this unbearable heat, with temperatures crossing 50 degrees Celsius, they are mercilessly tearing down jhuggis. Children are crying, education is disrupted, and families are being thrown onto the streets without a second thought,” he said. Kejriwal also pointed out that demolitions destroy livelihoods. “Women work in nearby homes as domestic workers, men as drivers or guards. Once jhuggis are gone, their income disappears too,” he said.

Meanwhile, AAP’s protest sparked political backlash. BJP leaders accused AAP of promoting “anarchist” and “anti-national” sentiments. During the protest, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai issued a fiery ultimatum to the Centre: “If you bulldoze homes without rehabilitation… we’ll enter the PM’s house and take control!”