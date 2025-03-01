BJP MLAs raise drug abuse, traffic congestion and civic woes

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP MLAs on Friday raised multiple constituency-specific issues in the assembly, highlighting concerns such as drug abuse, traffic congestion, poor sewage infrastructure, and tree-trimming restrictions.

The legislators used the ‘Special Mention’ provision under Rule 280 of the Delhi Assembly’s Rules of Procedure to draw the government’s attention to these pressing matters.

Rithala MLA Kulwant Rana expressed alarm over the increasing drug abuse in his constituency, alleging that the situation had deteriorated since the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government took charge in Punjab in 2022. “The quantity of dry intoxicants has increased in my constituency and across Delhi. We need strict action in collaboration with Delhi Police to curb drug abuse,” Rana said.

Greater Kailash MLA Shikha Rai raised concerns about difficulties in trimming overgrown trees due to the National Green Tribunal’s (NGT) orders. “It is impossible to get permission from the forest department even for trimming trees encroaching into people’s homes,” she stated, urging the government to address the issue.

Mustafabad MLA Mohan Singh Bisht criticized the “poor” quality of sewer lines laid by the previous AAP government, calling for an investigation and the installation of new lines to resolve the issue. Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi pointed to the deteriorating condition of schools in his constituency, which were once showcased as ‘model schools.’

“There are no locks on girls’ toilets, no drinking water for students, and discrepancies in everything, from playground construction to mid-day meals,” he alleged. Chhatarpur MLA Kartar Singh Tanwar demanded the construction of flyovers to alleviate traffic congestion. Poor sewage systems among the most raised issues.