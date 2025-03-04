‘Viksit Delhi’ budget between March 24 and 26: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday said the Delhi government will present the ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget for 2025-26 in the assembly between March 24 and 26.

Addressing a press conference, she said the budget will be prepared after incorporating suggestions from the public. “To ensure that the budget reflects the needs of women in Delhi, a consultation with various women’s organisations will be held on March 5,” Gupta said.

The Delhi government will incorporate their insights into policies aimed at enhancing women’s welfare and economic opportunities. Consultation will also be done with academic professionals and teachers, she said. Following this, a meeting with Delhi’s Trade and Industrial organisation and others will be conducted on March 6 to gather their input and prepare the work for improving the

capital with MLAs and cabinet ministers bring directed to consult with farmers, slum dwellers, young people, and working people before incorporating their recommendations into the budget, CM Gupta added.

She also shared an email ID and a WhatsApp number where the residents can send their suggestions for the budget.

“To ensure inclusive and sustainable development, the government will engage with all sections of society. The suggestions received will be carefully analysed and viable recommendations will be incorporated into the budget,’ the CM said.