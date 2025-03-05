AAP protests over BJP’s Rs 2,500 promise

NEW DELHI: With only four days left until the March 8 deadline, the AAP has called on the BJP to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi. Led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, a large group of women gathered at Mandi House on Tuesday, holding placards that read “Bas char din aur” (Just four days more).
The protest signalled growing public frustration over the BJP’s silence on its pre-election commitment.
Atishi, speaking at the demonstration, reminded the BJP that Prime Minister Modi had promised to credit the first installment of Rs 2,500 to Delhi’s women by March 8, describing it as “Modi’s Guarantee.”
With just four days remaining, she questioned whether women in Delhi would indeed receive the first installment on time.
“We are waiting to see if all women in Delhi receive the first installment of Rs 2,500 within these four days,” said Atishi, emphasising the anticipation among women across the capital.
The Delhi LoP further recalled that Modi had urged women to link their phone numbers with their bank accounts to ensure they would receive a confirmation message upon the deposit.
“The women of Delhi are eagerly waiting for the Rs 2,500 to be transferred to their accounts by March 8,” Atishi added. The BJP had made Rs 2,500 monthly assistance promise to women during the Delhi Assembly elections, surpassing the AAP’s offer of Rs 2,100. The BJP swept the polls, winning 48 out of 70 seats, reducing the AAP to 22, while the Congress failed to secure any seat.