AAP protests over BJP’s Rs 2,500 promise

NEW DELHI: With only four days left until the March 8 deadline, the AAP has called on the BJP to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of Rs 2,500 to women in Delhi. Led by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi, a large group of women gathered at Mandi House on Tuesday, holding placards that read “Bas char din aur” (Just four days more).

The protest signalled growing public frustration over the BJP’s silence on its pre-election commitment.

Atishi, speaking at the demonstration, reminded the BJP that Prime Minister Modi had promised to credit the first installment of Rs 2,500 to Delhi’s women by March 8, describing it as “Modi’s Guarantee.”