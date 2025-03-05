Andretta: Kiln and Kin

Nestled in the foothills of Himachal Pradesh, Andretta is more than a scenic retreat—it is a cultural hub shaped by generations of artists, potters, and performers. ‘A Path to Andretta,’ curated by Sarover Zaidi and Akanksha Maglani, traces the village’s artistic lineage through works by ten artists from Andretta village. “Putting this show together was a collective effort—we had no major funding apart from contributions from the artists themselves,” says Zaidi, describing the exhibition as a "labour of love".

Andretta’s artistic identity traces back to Norah Richards, an Irish actress who settled there in 1924, transforming it into a hub for drama, art, and rural life. After the Partition in 1947, renowned Sikh painter Sobha Singh established a permanent studio in Andretta. He was followed by painter and sculptor B.C. Sanyal, and sports administrator G.D. Sondhi.

Richards also extended her invitation to Sardar Gurcharan Singh, founder of Delhi Blue Art Pottery, who later moved there with his son Mansimran "Mini" Singh and daughter-in-law Mary Singh—two of India’s finest studio potters. In the 1980s, the couple secured a grant to establish the Andretta Pottery and Craft Society, which they continue to manage today.