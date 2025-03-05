Sardar Patel School fails to get fire safety nod due to several ‘shortcomings’

NEW DELHI: Delhi government on Tuesday issued a circular rejecting the application for issuance for a fire safety certificate for Sardar Patel School in Karawal Nagar after an inspection revealed multiple safety shortcomings.
The school building was found to lack the necessary fire safety arrangements, prompting authorities to deny certification. As per the circular, a fire officer inspected the school on February 24 to assess the availability and functionality of fire prevention and safety measures.
The inspection revealed that the current structure comprises a ground floor, first floor, second floor, and third floor. However, the previous fire safety certificate had been issued only for the ground, first, and second floors.
The inspection identified several deficiencies in fire safety compliance. Firstly, an additional staircase with a width of 1.50 meters is required up to the third floor, or alternatively, one of the existing staircases— measuring 1.05 meters and 0.95 meters—must be widened to 1.50 meters.
Secondly, the hose reel installed on the third floor was found to be non-functional, as was the fire pump with a capacity of 450 LPM located on the terrace.
Additionally, the overhead water tank had a capacity of only 8,000 liters, falling short of the required 10,000 liters. Exit signage was also found to be missing. Due to these, the school’s fire safety certificate was cancelled.