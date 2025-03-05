Sardar Patel School fails to get fire safety nod due to several ‘shortcomings’

The inspection revealed that the current structure comprises a ground floor, first floor, second floor, and third floor. However, the previous fire safety certificate had been issued only for the ground, first, and second floors.

The inspection identified several deficiencies in fire safety compliance. Firstly, an additional staircase with a width of 1.50 meters is required up to the third floor, or alternatively, one of the existing staircases— measuring 1.05 meters and 0.95 meters—must be widened to 1.50 meters.

Secondly, the hose reel installed on the third floor was found to be non-functional, as was the fire pump with a capacity of 450 LPM located on the terrace.

Additionally, the overhead water tank had a capacity of only 8,000 liters, falling short of the required 10,000 liters. Exit signage was also found to be missing. Due to these, the school’s fire safety certificate was cancelled.