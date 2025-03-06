Court questions probe into 2015 encounter of Manoj Vasisht

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a report in the Rouse Avenue Court,asserting that a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) lacks authority to transfer or forward an FIR to the CBI without a directive from the Centre.

This report pertains to the controversial 2015 encounter case of Manoj Kumar Vasisht.

The court had earlier sought a response from Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CBI regarding the status of the FIR lodged by Vasisht’s family.

The CBI maintained that the DCP had no statutory power to transfer an FIR for re-registration without the Centre’s approval. The agency clarified that the FIR was not processed through proper legal channels, rendering its re-registration void.