Cops, DTC in huddle to decongest roads

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday held a meeting with Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) officials to discuss the breakdown management of cluster buses. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhry.

An official said that the real-time information will be shared via WhatsApp group so that the bus can be fixed in time in order to keep the traffic flow smooth.

During the meeting, DTC’s managing director Sachin Shinde informed that they currently take 90 minutes to attend any breakdown bus in any place of the city. Shinde said that the DTC seeks to bring down the response time to 60 minutes by identifying congestion-prone locations.

Cranes will be deployed at the congestion-prone locations for immediate removal of buses from the main carriageway, the officials said. Janakpuri to Delhi Cantt is one such congestion-prone location where breakdown of buses considerably delay the traffic movement, the officials said.

