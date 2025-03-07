DU may make Maths mandatory for BCom honours, students livid

NEW DELHI: The Non-Mathematics students and aspiring commerce students at Delhi University (DU) may face a major challenge in the upcoming academic session (2025-26) as Mathematics or Applied Mathematics has now been made a mandatory subject for the BCom (Hons) programme. Previously, students could apply with
Accountancy as an alternative to Mathematics under Combination II, but this flexibility has been removed for the new session.
This decision has left Class 11 and 12 students, who had planned to pursue commerce without Mathematics, in a difficult position. Sources indicate that the final decision will be taken by the academic council, which has yet to clarify the admission procedures for the Honours programme.
Criticising the decision, DUSU President Ronak Khatri said, “I stand in solidarity with non-Mathematics commerce students in 12th grade, as well as droppers aspiring to pursue Honours courses at Delhi University. The recent decision by the NTA to make Mathematics compulsory is completely unfair and goes against the interests of the student community.
The NTA should retract this decision and allow students from diverse backgrounds to pursue BCom (Hons).” Meanwhile, Class 12 student Kavita Puri expressed her concerns, saying, “Why has Mathematics suddenly become compulsory for the Honours course at DU? Many students aiming for premier colleges like SRCC and Hindu will now lose their chance. If such a change is necessary, it should have been announced much earlier! Students deserve the right to choose their subjects.”
Implications
For students in their final years of school who chose commerce without Mathematics, this change presents a significant hurdle. While those who opted for Applied Mathematics will still be eligible, others may now find themselves ineligible for DU’s prestigious commerce programme.
Aspiring BCom (Hons) students are advised to carefully review the updated CUET subject combinations and prepare accordingly.