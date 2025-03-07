DU may make Maths mandatory for BCom honours, students livid

NEW DELHI: The Non-Mathematics students and aspiring commerce students at Delhi University (DU) may face a major challenge in the upcoming academic session (2025-26) as Mathematics or Applied Mathematics has now been made a mandatory subject for the BCom (Hons) programme. Previously, students could apply with

Accountancy as an alternative to Mathematics under Combination II, but this flexibility has been removed for the new session.

This decision has left Class 11 and 12 students, who had planned to pursue commerce without Mathematics, in a difficult position. Sources indicate that the final decision will be taken by the academic council, which has yet to clarify the admission procedures for the Honours programme.

Criticising the decision, DUSU President Ronak Khatri said, “I stand in solidarity with non-Mathematics commerce students in 12th grade, as well as droppers aspiring to pursue Honours courses at Delhi University. The recent decision by the NTA to make Mathematics compulsory is completely unfair and goes against the interests of the student community.