MCD mayor vows strict action against illegally running hotels and spas

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has begun a major crackdown on illegally operating spa centres, unauthorised OYO hotels and unlicensed restaurants across the city.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mayor Mahesh Kumar said he held a meeting with the municipal health officer and deputy health officers from all 12 zones of the civic body on Thursday. “We have been receiving complaints from residents regarding these commercial establishments running without a license. We have directed officials to take the strictest action possible against these establishments,” he added.

The mayor emphasised that in addition to causing inconvenience to residents, these also lead to revenue losses for the corporation.

He pointed out that unauthorised businesses, including unregistered restaurants, operate without proper approvals and evade licensing fees, depriving the MCD of essential revenue. He instructed officials to devise an action plan and implement immediate enforcement measures against such establishments.

He further highlighted that the Aam Aadmi Party-led MCD government is committed to improving municipal services for Delhi’s residents. Ensuring compliance with licensing regulations and increasing revenue collection are key priorities for the administration, he said. “Our goal is to make the corporation financially self-sufficient so that there are no hurdles in implementing welfare initiatives for the people of Delhi,” the mayor said.

Officials have been tasked with conducting inspections and taking necessary legal action to shut down unauthorised businesses operating in violation of municipal regulations. Meanwhile, the LoP in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh took a jibe at the mayor stating, “While AAP councillors promote them, the Mayor pretends to take action.”

LoP in MCD takes a jibe at mayor

Hitting back at the mayor, the Leader of the Opposition in the MCD Raja Iqbal Singh alleged these illegal businesses are operating under the protection of AAP.