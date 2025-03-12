Delhi HC seeks clarity from police over AI-based tracking of missing persons

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought clarity from Delhi Police on the potential use of artificial intelligence (AI) technology to trace persons who have gone missing, particularly due to medical conditions or other vulnerabilities.

A division bench comprising Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Dharmesh Sharma directed the police to submit a concise affidavit outlining whether any AI software is currently in use or can be deployed to aid locating missing persons.

The court’s directive came while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a man seeking the whereabouts of his elderly father, who has been missing since February 17, 2023.

During the proceedings, the Delhi Police submitted a status report dated February 17, stating that despite following all standard protocols – including uploading the missing person’s details and photograph on ZIPNET – there had been no breakthroughs in the search.

In response, the bench ordered, “Let a short affidavit be placed on record by the State, stating as to whether there is any Artificial Intelligence software which can be or has been used by the Delhi Police for confirming and checking the whereabouts of such missing persons, who may have gone missing due to various reasons including unstable medical conditions.”

At this juncture, the Delhi Police’s standing counsel informed the high court that the Crime Branch typically has access to such technology.

Taking note of this, the bench directed that an effort be made to utilise the software to trace the missing person in the present case and asked the Crime Branch to submit a fresh status report on their findings.

The matter has now been scheduled for further hearing on March 18.