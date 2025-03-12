Delhi police bust fake call centre; 18 people arrested for cheating job seekers

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested 18 people, including two women, for allegedly cheating job seekers by posing themselves as HR of several reputed banks and companies by sending phishing e-mails and taking money for payment of registration fees and course charges.

On January 30, a complaint was received where the complainant reported that he had been searching for an online job and uploaded his resume on various platforms.

On January 25, the complainant received a call from a mobile number, with the caller identifying themselves as a representative of a reputed bank, a senior police officer said.

The caller then instructed the complainant to take an online test. When the complainant was unable to complete the test, the caller suggested visiting a website, sasindiatrainings.com, to take an online course. The caller also provided an additional mobile number for further communication.

Following this, the complainant received another call from the provided number, where more details about the supposed online course were given. The caller convinced the complainant that this was a legitimate job opportunity. However, it was later revealed to be part of a scam, police said.

The accused requested money under the false pretence of a course or training fee and also managed to collect the complainant’s bank details. During investigation, on the basis of technical intelligence, police conducted a raid in Janakpuri area on March 7 and nabbed two suspects -- Gaurav Dargan and Piyush Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sachin Sharma said.