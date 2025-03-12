Woman, two daughters found dead inside room in Delhi, police suspect suicide

Locals informed that the family had not paid rent for the past two months, which might have contributed to their decision of allegedly killing themselves, police said.

The crime team was called to the scene, and forensic experts examined the site for evidence.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem which will confirm the exact cause of death, they said.

The officer said initial investigation suggest that Pooja was staying alone with her daughters and her husband has not been seen for the last few years.

"We got to know that her husband works as a driver in Gurugram in Haryana. But someone also told us that he had died a few months back. We are verifying all the facts," the officer said.

He said that investigation also suggest that her daughters were not going to school from last few months.

He further said that police teams are also checking CCTV footage to know where the woman was last seen and from where did she purchase the poisonous substance.

"The bodies are totally in a decomposed condition. Crime teams will visit the scene of crime again to collect more evidence from the spot. So far no assault marks are seen on the body," he said, adding postmortem report will ascertain the cause of death.

Further investigation in the mater is underway, with police probing all angles, including financial hardships, the officer added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)