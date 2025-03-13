Delhi Police’s assistant sub-inspector dies in road accident while on duty

NEW DELHI: An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police died in a road accident on early Thursday while attending an emergency call on Outer Ring Road near Burari flyover, officials said.

According to a senior police officer, ASI Satyavir Singh of Burari police station has died in a road accident while he was attending a PCR call of an accident during his emergency duty last night.

He was assigned to an accident call at 1 am where a truck had hit a car and a traffic police personnel ASI Pradeep on the Outer Ring Road near Burari flyover. While he was inspecting the spot, a speeding bike DL9SBY1767 hit him and he got injured, the officer said.

He was rushed to Max Shalimar Bagh where he passed away during treatment. The biker also fell down and got injured and was taken to an unknown hospital. He is being tracked. Bike was recovered from the spot, police said.