Come April, BJP likely to clinch mayor post in MCD

NEW DELHI: The AAP ended 15 years of BJP’s rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in December 2022. In February 2023, Shelly Oberoi became the first mayor from the party and Mahesh Khichi was elected second mayor in November 2024.

However, there is strong possibility that the Opposition BJP in the MCD House may win mayoral election scheduled in April this year. The number is in favour of the BJP as it has 131 votes while the majority mark is 132-133. The ruling AAP has 122 votes and it can reach the majority mark only if the Congress and an independent councillor extend their support to the party.

After its victory in the recent Assembly elections, senior BJP leaders, including CM Rekha Gupta and Delhi unit chief, said that the party will soon have triple-engine government in the national capital as it is set to win mayoral election.