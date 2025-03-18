Life, Uninterrupted

To decompress, discover

The moment you step into LifeYoga, you are greeted by a restrained palette of warm neutrals and earthy tones, a deliberate design choice to evoke a sense of calm. The ground floor houses a reception area that flows into a retail zone and ‘Elevēd,’ a restaurant serving Ayurveda-inspired cuisine. However, the real magic of the centre lies upstairs, where the main yoga studio, conceptualised as a conservatory, is bathed in soft, diffused light from overhead skylights. Hot yoga panels double as lighting reflectors, creating an evenly lit space that feels both expansive and intimate.

Dr Veer explains the philosophy behind the design: “The intent was that whenever a student enters, they should feel two things—peace of mind and joy, which are increasingly scarce in today’s world. My brief to the architect was minimalism, or rikt ta—emptiness. Until your body and heart are empty, shunyata (tranquillity) cannot be achieved. The mind remains busy unless it finds that emptiness.”

The studios, named Ekam, Dvey, Trini, Chaturi, and Pancha in Sanskrit, are versatile spaces with collapsible walls, accommodating groups ranging from five to fifty. The basement, with its naturally lower light levels, is dedicated to slower, meditative practices. Here, therapeutic lighting enhances focus and relaxation. Integrated, adjustable lighting systems allow for a well-lit atmosphere or a dim, gentle ambience, depending on the practice. Even the air-conditioning is discreet, with low-velocity ducts ensuring no drafts disrupt your flow. “Yoga, Sanskrit, naturopathy—these belong to everyone, but their roots are in India,” says Dr Veer.

For 26-year-old Arushi Arora, who recently returned from her second master’s degree in London and is on the cusp of launching her own venture, LifeYoga became a grounding force during a transitional phase. “I was into Pilates, strength training, and gym workouts, but I noticed my cortisol levels rising. I needed something to centre me. I had practised yoga before but wanted to return to it to manage stress,” she explains.

In cities that are frequently overwhelmed with noise or leave one feeling disconnected, discovering a quiet space for yoga is priceless. Unfolding a mat in a peaceful environment yields far greater benefits than attempting it amid the frenzy of daily commotion. “From one of the studios, you can see the sun rising through the trees—a special sight in this city,” adds Arora.

The centre’s meticulous attention to air quality is another standout feature. Beyond the studios, finer details like camphor lamps, salt crystals, and the restaurant’s fresh, organic produce contribute to a holistic experience. Sabeena Awasthi, a regular visitor for the past nine months remarked, “This is an experience, what they have opened here is beautiful.” Dr Veer recalls one student, a deep-sea diver from Germany, who shared how LifeYoga evoked a sensation akin to the ocean’s depths: “Below a certain level, you’re completely disconnected from the world due to the atmospheric pressure. Yoga here gives me the same feeling.”

Flexibility for modern lifestyles

LifeYoga’s programming is as diverse as its design. With over 20 types of classes offered daily, from Ashtanga and Vinyasa to aerial and wall rope yoga, there’s something for everyone. “When you think of yoga, you think of calmness. But here, you get the best of both worlds—power yoga, breathwork, meditation and more. The Yoga Nidra class has been transformative for my sleep issues,” adds Arora.

The LifeYoga app facilitates booking classes at convenience. “We start at 6:30 in the morning and go till 9 at night,” Dr Veer explains. Class fees start at R1,980 for a drop-in session.

For Anubhav Anusha, a 37-year-old biotechnologist who runs a diagnostics company for infectious diseases, this is the first time she is doing yoga. “I joined for a two-week programme, intending to spend three months in India and three in France. But since I joined, I haven’t left the country or travelled anywhere. I spend around three hours here every day,” he says.

Do aesthetics play a role in yoga practice? says Anusha. “As one reaches higher levels of awakening, the body becomes more sensitive. Art and decor become important in maintaining that sensitivity and calm. The warmth of the centre facilitates the calming of the mind, heart, and body.”

A growing community

The centre boasts a robust membership base of over 750 individuals. As yoga continues to evolve, shifting between tradition and contemporary adaptation, Dr Veer is clear that “yoga is not necessarily about seeking God. We don’t mix yoga and religion. A city yoga centre is different from an ashram, and practices vary accordingly”.

It is worth pondering: what if modern yoga is neither entirely spiritual nor purely secular, but something more elusive—a practice whose allure stems from its in-between nature? Oscillating between the tranquillity of a sacred retreat and the utility of a fitness studio, yoga sometimes drapes itself in mystique, other times in pragmatism. Perhaps this fluidity—experienced each time practitioners unroll their mats—is the essence of yoga itself.