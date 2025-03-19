Abhay Verma appointed chief whip of BJP

NEW DELHI: After consultations with the Legislative Party Head and Chief Minister, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday announced the appointment of Abhay Verma, a two-time MLA from Laxmi Nagar, as the Chief Whip of the BJP legislative party.

Sachdeva described Verma as a prominent face of Purvanchal in Delhi politics. He highlighted Verma’s experience as an MLA and his legal expertise, expressing confidence that he would effectively carry out his responsibilities as Chief Whip.

Currently serving as the Chief Spokesperson of Delhi BJP since 2021, Verma has also held key leadership roles within the party. He previously served as the President of the Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha and has been the Delhi BJP Vice President for four terms.

A long-time member of the BJP’s ideological family, Verma has been associated with the party since his student days.