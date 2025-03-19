Lack of clarity as Ayushman rollout put off

NEW DELHI: Residents of Delhi will have to wait a little longer for Ayushman Bharat health insurance. The signing of the MoU between the Centre and the Delhi government for the scheme, slated for March 18, has been pushed to the next month. The new date for signing of the MoU is either April 5 or 10.

Sources have said incomplete documentation, lack of identification of beneficiaries and ambiguity in budgetary provisions from the Delhi government were behind the delay.

The Centre had planned a mega event at Vigyan Bhavan on March 18 to include Delhi in the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Due to Holi and the long weekend, the required paperwork couldn’t be completed. The event was supposed to include the signing of MoUs for both Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, which supports mohalla clinics.