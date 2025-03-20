Delhi police challenge NHRC order over compensation for wrongful arrest

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a plea by the Commissioner of Delhi Police, contesting the compensation awarded for an alleged wrongful arrest in a murder case.
The case stems from the brutal killing of Satish Babu Gupta, a senior citizen whose body was discovered in his home in a harrowing condition – his legs bound and left hanging off the bed, bearing multiple injuries. The crime triggered a rigorous police probe, leading to the arrest of four individuals accused of murder and dacoity. The police subsequently filed a chargesheet against them before the Additional Sessions Judge.
However, the case took a dramatic turn when Naseem, the brother of one of the accused, pleaded before the NHRC asserting that his sibling had been falsely implicated. He demanded both his brother’s release and financial compensation for what he described as an unlawful arrest and detention.
The matter escalated further when the trial court discharged all the accused due to a lack of conclusive evidence. The court also recommended departmental action against investigating officers, including the Station House Officer and the Assistant Commissioner of Police.
Taking cognizance of the issue, the NHRC conducted an independent inquiry and subsequently directed Delhi Police to compensate the wrongfully arrested individual with Rs 1 lakh. This directive, however, did not sit well with the city’s top cop, prompting the Commissioner to challenge the NHRC’s order.
Representing the Delhi Police, Centre’s standing counsel Advocate Ashish Dixit argued that the investigation had been carried out in accordance with law and based on the evidence available at the time.
He emphasised that the mere discharge of the accused did not automatically imply malicious or improper intent behind the police action.
Dixit contended that the compensation order lacked a legal basis, as police had acted within their statutory authority while handling the case.
He urged the court to quash the NHRC recommendation, asserting that law enforcement cannot be penalised for investigative outcomes.