Delhi police challenge NHRC order over compensation for wrongful arrest

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has sought a response from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on a plea by the Commissioner of Delhi Police, contesting the compensation awarded for an alleged wrongful arrest in a murder case.

The case stems from the brutal killing of Satish Babu Gupta, a senior citizen whose body was discovered in his home in a harrowing condition – his legs bound and left hanging off the bed, bearing multiple injuries. The crime triggered a rigorous police probe, leading to the arrest of four individuals accused of murder and dacoity. The police subsequently filed a chargesheet against them before the Additional Sessions Judge.

However, the case took a dramatic turn when Naseem, the brother of one of the accused, pleaded before the NHRC asserting that his sibling had been falsely implicated. He demanded both his brother’s release and financial compensation for what he described as an unlawful arrest and detention.