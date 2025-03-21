Delhi Airport T1 to be fully operational from April 15 as T2 shuts

NEW DELHI: Terminal 1 of the Delhi Airport will be completely opened from April 15, while Terminal 2 (T2) will be closed from next month due to mandatory refurbishment work.

The announcement was made by the Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) on Thursday. With T1 resuming full operations from April 15, all flights currently operating from T2 will be shifted to T1.

DIAL has notified the airlines of the change with respect to the terminals and has requested them to plan accordingly for the transition. At present, IndiGo and Akasa Air have flights from T2, which handles around 270-280 air traffic movements and serves over 46,000 passengers per day and 1.5 crore passengers annually.

The Terminal 3 serves 4.3 cores already. DIAL expects T1 to serve 4 crore passengers annually since the building has been expanded from 55,740 sq m to 2.6 lakh sq m. Along with the increased area, the authorities have also installed advanced equipment to enhance the passengers’ experience.

“The expansion and modernisation of T1 have been completed as part of the Phase 3A expansion project. The expanded world-class integrated T1 of Delhi Airport was dedicated to the nation in March last year,” DIAL said in a release.