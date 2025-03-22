Delhi government asks DU to denotify UCMS, triggers uproar among employees

NEW DELHI: From April onwards, the University College of Medical Science (UCMS) will come under the regulatory framework of the Delhi government.

The BJP-led city government has instructed Delhi University (DU) to denotify UCMS from its list of institutions and dissolve its executive council. However, the decision has sparked strong opposition from faculty and academic bodies over apprehension that the academic quality and financial status of the university will deteriorate with this decision.

A directive issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on March 18 also mandated the Finance Department immediately allocate Rs 100 crore to the college.

“University of Delhi should complete the process of de-notifying the college from its list of institutions and for dissolving Executive Council before the above date of takeover... With effect from April 1, 2025, the complete administrative and financial control of the UCMS shall vest with the Health & Family Welfare Department,” the order stated.

UCMS’ was established in 1971, initially operating from DU’s chemistry block, with medical classes held at LLRM Medical College, Meerut. It later moved to Safdarjung Hospital in 1973 and then to Dilshad Garden in 1986, aligning with Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.