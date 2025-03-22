Delhi government asks DU to denotify UCMS, triggers uproar among employees

NEW DELHI: From April onwards, the University College of Medical Science (UCMS) will come under the regulatory framework of the Delhi government.
The BJP-led city government has instructed Delhi University (DU) to denotify UCMS from its list of institutions and dissolve its executive council. However, the decision has sparked strong opposition from faculty and academic bodies over apprehension that the academic quality and financial status of the university will deteriorate with this decision.
A directive issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on March 18 also mandated the Finance Department immediately allocate Rs 100 crore to the college.
“University of Delhi should complete the process of de-notifying the college from its list of institutions and for dissolving Executive Council before the above date of takeover... With effect from April 1, 2025, the complete administrative and financial control of the UCMS shall vest with the Health & Family Welfare Department,” the order stated.
UCMS’ was established in 1971, initially operating from DU’s chemistry block, with medical classes held at LLRM Medical College, Meerut. It later moved to Safdarjung Hospital in 1973 and then to Dilshad Garden in 1986, aligning with Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital.
However, its dual governance structure has long been contentious, as UCMS is funded by the Ministry of Education through the UGC, while Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital is managed by the Delhi government.
The government was ready for the takeover of UCMS, but the employee union and faculty body of the institution did not approve of being under the city administration, thus moving court to scrap the move.
The employee union of the medical university has appealed to the DU vice-chancellor against the denotification process.
“UCMS is standing with 54 years of legacy under the aegis of DU and cannot be handed over to the Delhi government in such an abrupt manner, where destinies of various stakeholder teachers, non-teaching staff and students are at stake,” the letter read.
Staff seek continuation under university
The employee union of the University College of Medical Science has appealed to DU V-C Dr Yogesh Singh against the denotification of the institute. The staff body urged the V-C not to de-notify UCMS from its list of institutions of in the interest of the medical college, teaching, non-teaching staff and students.