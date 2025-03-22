Delhi University registers 2.46 lakh students for academic session 2024-25

NEW DELHI: Delhi University Vice Chancellor, Professor Yogesh Singh, highlighted the achievements of the university on Friday and said that in the academic session 2024-25, a total of 2.46 lakh students were registered across 69 colleges and 79 programs.

He made this announcement at the 92nd annual court meeting of DU. Among these, the university received 1 crore 72 lakh preferences. The total number of unique cut-offs and ranks considered for allocation by the admission branch exceeded 5 crore. A total of 70,422 students were admitted in this academic session.

Meanwhile, presenting data on promotions and appointments over the past three and a half years, Vice Chancellor Singh said that a total of 7,423 promotions have been made in academic positions across various colleges and departments. Of these, 7,019 promotions were in colleges, while 404 were in university departments.

Regarding new appointments, he mentioned that 4,784 academic appointments have been made so far, with 4,447 in colleges and 337 in various university departments. Additionally, appointments have been made for non-academic positions, including 7 librarians, 35 assistant librarians, and one controller of examinations.