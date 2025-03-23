Lab inaugurated at IIT Delhi to promote happiness studies in curriculum

NEW DELHI: With an aim to promote happiness and well-being as a skill within the academic curriculum, the Rekhi Mind Lab was inaugurated at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) by Director Prof. Rangan Banerjee and Dr. Satinder Singh Rekhi, founder of the Rekhi Foundation for Happiness.

This pioneering facility is a state-of-the-art center dedicated to researching and developing pedagogical tools to foster happiness. During the inauguration, Prof. Banerjee emphasised the importance of this collaboration, said, “At IIT Delhi, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation and research.

Rekhi Mind Lab aligns perfectly with our mission to address real-world challenges through interdisciplinary approaches. This initiative will not only benefit our students but also serve as a model for educational institutions across the country.”

In his keynote speech, Dr. Satinder Rekhi discussed the concept of the “Monkey Brain” and stressed that self-control and mindfulness are crucial to solving various problems.

He shared his vision for the foundation, saying, “All human beings share the common goal of living happy, meaningful lives, yet we face a stressful and complex world that tests our emotional limits. Rekhi Foundation’s aim is to spread happiness through Happy Students, Happy Faculty, Happy Campuses, and Happy Communities.”

Dr. Rekhi noted that since 2016, starting at IIT Kharagpur, Rekhi Happiness Centres have been established in over 60 institutions across six countries. The initiative has successfully promoted happiness through scientific methods, including university courses, mind labs, community events, and workshops.