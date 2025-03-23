National Gandhi Museum receives Mahatma Gandhi's belongings from South Africa

NEW DELHI: The National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi has received a significant collection of artefacts, including hand-spun cloths and historical documents related to Mahatma Gandhi, from the Phoenix Settlement Trust-Gandhi Development Trust (PST-GDT) in South Africa.

The collection includes a red-bordered saree that belonged to Gandhi’s wife, Kasturba, along with a lungi and a portion of a garland made of cotton. The garland was spun by Gandhi himself and was worn by Sushilaben during her marriage to his son, Manilal Gandhi.

Among the donated documents are the deed of transfer for the Phoenix Settlement, trading accounts, a publishing license for Indian Opinion—a newspaper managed by Manilal Gandhi in South Africa—a declaration under the 1858 law for Indian Opinion, and letters written by Manilal to Devadas Gandhi, among several other items.