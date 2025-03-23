National Gandhi Museum receives Mahatma Gandhi's belongings from South Africa

NEW DELHI: The National Gandhi Museum in New Delhi has received a significant collection of artefacts, including hand-spun cloths and historical documents related to Mahatma Gandhi, from the Phoenix Settlement Trust-Gandhi Development Trust (PST-GDT) in South Africa.
The collection includes a red-bordered saree that belonged to Gandhi’s wife, Kasturba, along with a lungi and a portion of a garland made of cotton. The garland was spun by Gandhi himself and was worn by Sushilaben during her marriage to his son, Manilal Gandhi.
Among the donated documents are the deed of transfer for the Phoenix Settlement, trading accounts, a publishing license for Indian Opinion—a newspaper managed by Manilal Gandhi in South Africa—a declaration under the 1858 law for Indian Opinion, and letters written by Manilal to Devadas Gandhi, among several other items.
Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar announced the donation on social media, stating:
“Privileged to witness the handing over of artefacts and documents related to Mahatma Gandhi, by @PST_GDT, South Africa to National Gandhi Museum, New Delhi. Bapu’s life and message continue to inspire generations to come.”
Kidar Ramgobin, the second son of Ela Gandhi and Mewa Ramgobin, personally handed over some of the artefacts to the museum’s director. Ela Gandhi, a noted activist, is the youngest child of Manilal and Sushila Gandhi.
Mahatma Gandhi arrived in South Africa in 1893 and remained there until 1915, spending a considerable period in Durban, where he established the Phoenix Settlement in 1904.
The Phoenix Settlement continues to operate through the Gandhi Development Trust and the Phoenix Settlement Trust, both registered non-profit organisations in South Africa.
Gandhi’s family, particularly his son Manilal, resided at the settlement and continued publishing Indian Opinion and other materials for the Natal Indian Congress long after Gandhi’s departure.