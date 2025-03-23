'Viksit Delhi' budget will focus on better education, pollution and health: CM Rekha Gupta

NEW DELHI: The BJP government’s “Viksit Delhi budget” for the 2025-26 fiscal will focus on economic empowerment of women, better education and health service, improved infrastructure, pollution and waterlogging woes, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday.

The budget session of the Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held from March 24 to 28. The budget will be tabled on March 25. Gupta said the Delhi government consulted various sections of the society, including professionals, for feedback to prepare the budget. As many as 3,303 suggestions were received from stakeholders through email and 6,982 through WhatsApp.

The chief minister informed the reporters during a press conference that the budget session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday with a “Kheer” ceremony.

The budget will focus on meeting the basic needs of the public and have provisions for employment generation, she said, adding that the BJP government in Delhi will ensure the budget fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a ‘Viksit Delhi’.

The CM had already given directions to officials of departments to take suggestions from all sections of the society and incorporate them in the Budget. An email ID — viksitdelhibudget_2025@delhi.gov.in — and a WhatsApp number, 9999962025, on which people can send their suggestions was already launched in the first week of March.

The budget session starting from March 24 will focus on women’s economic empowerment, expansion of healthcare services, strengthening public transport, pollution control, job creation, improving education, providing affordable and nutritious food for the underprivileged, senior citizen welfare, and the cleaning of the Yamuna River.