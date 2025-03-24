Delhi HC to hear pleas challenging Bar Association polls

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday questioned the feasibility of judicial intervention in disputes arising from recently concluded bar association elections at Patiala House Court, Saket Court, and Rouse Avenue Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela heard three petitions concerning alleged irregularities in the elections. The matters were urgently mentioned before the court, prompting a discussion on the scope of legal recourse once election results are declared.

In the case of the Patiala House Court bar elections, the petitioner’s counsel highlighted discrepancies in the voting process. It was alleged that the number of votes cast did not match the number of eligible voters.

The elections were conducted using proximity cards, but the petitioner contended that the results did not align with the expected voting data. Despite raising concerns with the election officer, no corrective action was taken, leading to the legal challenge.

However, upon being informed that the election results had already been declared on Sunday, Chief Justice Upadhyaya questioned the court’s ability to intervene at this stage.