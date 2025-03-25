Absconding attendant held in murder of elderly couple in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The absconding attendant, accused of killing an elderly couple and robbing cash and jewellery from their house in northwest Delhi’s Kohat Enclave area last week, has been arrested, police said on Monday, adding that the accused was identified as Deepak (41), resident of Kirari Suleman Nagar.

On March 19, police arrested his accomplice Ravi (27), resident of Uttam Nagar, for the double murder-robbery, while Deepak remained at large. Sharing details of the incident,

Additional DCP (northwest) Sikandar Singh said when police reached the crime scene in Kohat Enclave area on March 18, they found two bodies in a decomposed state, lying in two separate rooms on the third floor of the building. Subsequently, a case of murder was registered.

Initial probe revealed the deceased Mohinder Singh (70) and his wife Diljeet Kaur (71) were residing by themselves with an attendant responsible for their care; however, the disappearance of the said attendant raised suspicions.