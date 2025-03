NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to relocate Tihar Jail to the city's outskirts and allocated Rs 10 crore for survey and consultancy services for the same in the budget for 2025-26.

The decision stems from safety concerns due to the jail's proximity to residential areas.

Established in 1958, Tihar Jail is one of the largest prison complexes in India, comprising nine central prisons spread over more than 400 acres.