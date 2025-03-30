Government hospital to charge Rs 1,000 for body packing, Rs 1,800 for virtual consultation

NEW DELHI: Patients at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS), an autonomous hospital under the Delhi Government, will now have to bear additional expenses for various essential services that were previously free or lower in cost.

The revised charges, which come into effect from February 27, are expected to significantly increase the financial burden on patients, many of whom come from underprivileged backgrounds.

According to the official order, ILBS has introduced a Rs 1,000 charge for body packing (mortuary services), a fee that families must now pay if a patient dies during treatment.

The hospital will also charge Rs 1,000 for an extra attendant (GDA) staying in private and suite wards for an 8-hour night shift. In critical care, infusion pump charges have been introduced, with ICU patients required to pay Rs 500 per day, HDU patients Rs 300 per day, and ward patients Rs 200 per day. Additionally, nebulisation will cost Rs 100 per episode, and tube feeding will be charged at Rs 100 per instance.