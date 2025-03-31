Garden Of Dreams: Maya Burman looks at herself

Artist Maya Burman's latest exhibition, ‘Garden Of Dreams’ at New Delhi’s Nayan Naveli Gallery, offers a look at her artistic journey. By juxtaposing her contemporary pieces with works from the ’90s, the exhibition reveals her evolution as an artist, a realisation further emphasised by the accompanying documentary screening, Maya, the Golden Light- Maya Burman, directed by Joy Banerjee.

As The Morning Standard catches up with her, the artist says, ‘My style has totally changed over the years. Today I won’t be able to draw in the same way. Even my imagination has changed. So, I wanted to have a look at the style that I followed at the beginning of my artistic journey through the film.”

An accidental artist

Maya Burman’s introduction to the world of art began at an early age. Having Sakti Burman and Maite Delteil as parents, she was exposed to artistic influences from a young age. However, that did not compel her to become an artist at an early stage. Her decision to work as an artist came after she quit her studies in architecture. “Despite being surrounded by my parents' work, I never tried to paint as my parents did. I wanted to do something else, and for a time, I took up architecture. However, after a point, I found the discipline very strict. I became a painter late in life,” she adds.

As an artist, Burman draws major influence from her parents’ artworks. “I always discussed my work with my parents. Every time I drew something, I showed it to them,” she says.

Finding new ways

As an artist, Burman always looks for ways to express herself, and she likes trying different mediums. “I have recently discovered sculpture. Of late, I have realised that there are a lot of possibilities to express myself in three dimensions. I have plans to showcase these works,” she says.

(Maya Burman’s solo exhibition ‘Garden Of Dreams is ongoing till April 4 at Nayan Naveli Gallery in New Delhi’s Greater Kailash Enclave from 11 am to 7 pm)