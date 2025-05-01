Delhi Speaker urges LG to make DDA sports complexes accessible for children with special needs

NEW DELHI: Aiming to promote inclusivity and ensure equitable access to sports infrastructure, the Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has written to the Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena urging the implementation of accessibility measures across all DDA sports complexes for children and youth with special needs (CWSN).

Recognising the central government’s commitment to empower individuals with intellectual disabilities through Special Olympics Bharat, the designated National Sports Federation, the Speaker underscored the urgent need for dedicated, inclusive sports facilities within the national capital.

Gupta, in his letter, emphasized that the absence of inclusive infrastructure not only restricts the potential of CWSN but also discourages their active participation in sports.

Given the high standards and broad reach of DDA Sports Complexes, he asserted that these facilities are ideally positioned to lead the change toward inclusivity. To this end, the Speaker has proposed reserving exclusive time slots in all DDA Sports Complexes specifically for CWSN and deploying specially trained instructors to support their unique training requirements.

He noted that this initiative would cultivate a supportive and inclusive sporting environment while also preparing these young athletes to represent the nation at national and international competitions.

He expressed confidence that the concerned authorities will act swiftly and decisively to implement these recommendations, thus advancing the cause of equal opportunity and reinforcing the values of inclusivity and sportsmanship. Earlier, the Speaker had decided to form a committee for senior citizens’ Welfare. Gupta had directed the Secretary of the Legislative Assembly to study the Kerala model and examine the feasibility of constituting it.