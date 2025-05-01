IIT Delhi students fall ill after hostel meal; institute denies food poisoning from mess

NEW DELHI: A Reddit post on Tuesday evening alleged that multiple students at IIT Delhi fell ill after consuming food from the hostel mess. In the post, the student claimed that he and other hostel residents suffered food poisoning symptoms, including diarrhoea, fever, vomiting and gastrointestinal issues, after eating litti chokha in the hostel mess.

The student criticised IIT Delhi, saying it was shameful that they paid for mess food with no option to opt out, yet received unhygienic meals.

According to the student, some affected students were treated on campus, while others were rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. “I only had one bite and I’ve been glued to the toilet since 6 am. Feeling weak. Nobody knows what contaminated the food?” read the post.

However the IIT Delhi denied claims and said, “Some of the students residing in a boys’ hostel visited the Institute hospital with symptoms like nausea, fever and stomach ache, after eating sweets that was procured from an outside vendor. They are being treated.”