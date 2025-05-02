Delhi govt launches 20-day cleanliness drive, targets waste segregation, encroachment removal

NEW DELHI: Taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the Delhi government on Thursday announced the launch of a 20-day cleanliness drive in the national capital. The government, in collaboration with the MCD, aims to implement large-scale waste segregation, remove encroachments, and ensure daily monitoring and reporting during the drive that begins Friday. Additionally, the MCD has announced improvements in waste management in the city by designating 106 locations.

The announcement was made following a high-level meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at Raj Niwas, which was attended by CM Rekha Gupta, her cabinet ministers, the Mayor, District Magistrates and senior officials from various departments.

Announcing the drive, chief minister said that for the first time under a triple-engine government, all officials of the Delhi government and the civic body have been brought onto a single platform to make Delhi clean and beautiful. “In every corner of the city, cameras should be active. Every religious place, market, and school has been directed to ban single-use plastic. Dust-prone areas will be greened through plantations, and cleanliness will be carried out twice daily at 8 am and in the evening,” she said.

The CM stressed that all civic body officials would be held accountable for their areas. “Every top official has to visit their jurisdiction daily and submit reports to their department head, which will be forwarded to the CM’s office. No encroachment, debris, or garbage will be tolerated on public pathways, parks, or markets,” she said.

Gupta underlined that wall defacement through posters or graffiti would invite strict penalties. All top officials, including DMs and DCPs, will be held responsible for any lapse, she added.

Highlighting the BJP-led central and state governments along with municipal control, Gupta said, “Delhi is witnessing a historic moment with the advent of a triple-engine government. This campaign, under the triple-engine government, will break the deadlock of years and turn PM Modi’s vision of Swachh Bharat into a cleaner, greener, and more beautiful Delhi.”

The MCD has taken a significant step towards improving waste management in the city by designating 106 locations where residents can dispose of construction and demolition (C&D) waste (Malba) generated from construction and repair work. This initiative aims to provide a structured and efficient way for residents to manage their C&D waste, thereby contributing to a cleaner and more organised Delhi.