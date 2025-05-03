Union minister Hardeep Puri’s wife’s WhatsApp hacked after sharing OTP with known caller

NEW DELHI: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s wife on Friday claimed that her WhatsApp account was compromised after she shared an one-time password (OTP) with a known person.

Taking to the social media platform X, she said the incident took place on Thursday evening when she received a call from a known number.

“I received a call from a number saved on my device yesterday evening. Since the person was known to me and she requested for an OTP which, she said, was mistakenly sent to my number, I gave it to her. Following this my WhatsApp stopped working and some people in my contacts started receiving calls from my number, asking them for money,” she wrote on X.

She cautioned her friends and acquaintances not to respond to any such calls or demands, adding, “The matter has been reported to the Cyber Crime department of Delhi Police and will be resolved soon.”