Delhi HC seeks police reply on Tahir Hussain’s bail plea in IB officer murder case

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the city police to respond to a bail request made by former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain. He is seeking regular bail in a case related to the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued a notice to the police and directed them to file a status report within three weeks. The court will hear the matter again in July.

The plea, filed through advocate Tara Narula, said that Hussain has already spent over five years in custody. It argued that, despite the trial court’s efforts to speed up the proceedings, the case is unlikely to conclude soon.It also challenged the trial court’s decision from March 12, which rejected Hussain’s bail application.

The plea maintained that there is no solid evidence linking him to the crime. “The accusation against the applicant is merely that of an instigator,” the plea said. “Out of five supposed public witnesses, three have clearly stated that they did not see the applicant at the scene when the incident took place.”