Security tightened, patrolling intensified at key locations in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of ‘Operation Sindoor’, security across the national capital has been significantly heightened.

Additional forces, including paramilitary personnel, have been deployed at critical locations, and patrolling has been intensified to ensure increased vigilance and public safety.

On Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces conducted ‘Operation Sindoor’, a series of precision strikes on terrorist camps at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In response to these developments, Delhi police has ramped up security measures, particularly at the city’s borders.

A senior police officer confirmed that vehicle checks have been strengthened at the city’s entry points, with all vehicles entering Delhi undergoing thorough inspections.

Intensified foot patrolling has been carried out across several areas, including parks, bustling markets, residential colonies, malls, and airports, particularly during the evening and night hours. Additionally, strategic vehicle checkpoints have been set up at key locations to deter suspicious activities, the officials said.