JNU teachers to hold series of protests in May

NEW DELHI: In a determined push for academic justice and procedural transparency, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) has launched a month-long series of peaceful protests to spotlight long-standing issues surrounding faculty promotions, confirmations, and probation extensions.

Frustrated by repeated delays in the implementation of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions and confirmation processes, JNUTA has dubbed May the “month of protests.” The association says these delays have become emblematic of deeper governance and procedural concerns within the university.

In a statement, JNUTA said, “These unresolved matters have had an adverse impact on the morale of the faculty and reflect larger procedural and governance concerns within the university.” Of particular concern, it added, is the extension of probation periods for certain faculty members.