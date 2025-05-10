Apex court extends stay on defamation case against Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday extended its interim order staying the proceedings in the criminal defamation case against former Delhi Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi over their remarks regarding the alleged deletion of voter names from the electoral roll in the national capital in 2018.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajeev Babbar, who had filed the complaint against Kejriwal and Atishi sought four more weeks to file a reply. A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice M.M. Sundresh and also comprising Justice Rajesh Bindal, adjourned the matter.

While allowing Babbar’s request for a deferment, the court remarked, “Settle the scores somewhere else... As a political personality, the first thing you should have is thick skin.”