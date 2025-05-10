Over 130 domestic, international flights cancelled from Delhi airport amid Indo-Pak tensions

NEW DELHI: As many as 138 domestic and international flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) have been cancelled for the day amid fresh tensions between India and Pakistan. The cancellations were a result of the closure of multiple airports across the country in view of the rising tensions and heightened security.
According to the airport officials, the cancelled flights include four international arrivals, five international departures, 63 domestic arrivals and 66 domestic departures. Owing to the uncertainty, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers. The airport authority asked passengers to reach the airport early to ensure that security checks can be done on time.
They added that passengers should check their flight status before leaving their houses. “Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and strengthened security measures, there may be an impact on some flight schedules and longer processing times at security checkpoints,” said the advisory.
“We urge all passengers to rely solely on official sources for accurate information and refrain from sharing unverified content,” the advisory added. Several airlines, inclduing Air India, Akasa Air and Indigo, issued statements to passengers requesting them to arrive three hours early after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) directed all airlines and airports across India to enhance safety protocols.
“In view of an order by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on enhanced measures at airports, passengers are advised to arrive at their respective airports at least three hours prior to scheduled departure to ensure smooth check-in and boarding.” Air India wrote on X.
Advisory says
Stay updated with guidance from respective airlines, reads the advisory
Adhere to hand baggage and check-in luggage regulations
Arrive early to accommodate potential delays at security checks
Cooperate with airline and security staff for smooth facilitation
Check flight status through their airline or the official Delhi Airport website