Over 130 domestic, international flights cancelled from Delhi airport amid Indo-Pak tensions

NEW DELHI: As many as 138 domestic and international flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) have been cancelled for the day amid fresh tensions between India and Pakistan. The cancellations were a result of the closure of multiple airports across the country in view of the rising tensions and heightened security.

According to the airport officials, the cancelled flights include four international arrivals, five international departures, 63 domestic arrivals and 66 domestic departures. Owing to the uncertainty, the Delhi airport has issued an advisory for passengers. The airport authority asked passengers to reach the airport early to ensure that security checks can be done on time.

They added that passengers should check their flight status before leaving their houses. “Delhi Airport operations remain normal. However, due to evolving airspace conditions and strengthened security measures, there may be an impact on some flight schedules and longer processing times at security checkpoints,” said the advisory.