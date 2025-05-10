Rekha Gupta asks MCD to remove garbage from landfill sites

NEW DELHI: Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of waste disposal work, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to expedite the process. She also instructed officials to submit daily progress reports on the ongoing Mega Cleanliness Campaign and to launch a special drive to improve sanitation.

The chief minister held a high-level review meeting with senior MCD officials to discuss cleanliness and waste management projects. The objective was to implement solutions aimed at transforming the capital into a garbage-free, pollution-free, and citizen-friendly city. During the meeting, officials briefed her on the progress and expansion plans of waste-to-energy plants in Narela-Bawana, Ghazipur, Okhla, and Tehkhand. Detailed discussions were held on their current status, capacity enhancements, and future goals.

Gupta stressed that the operation and expansion of these projects must be executed with full transparency, accountability, and adherence to timelines to ensure effective public outcomes. She specifically directed the early completion of expansion work at the Okhla and Tehkhand plants. Gupta reiterated that cleanliness is a top priority for her government and emphasised that the campaign must yield real, visible results rather than remain a symbolic effort. She instructed the MCD to ensure that garbage is not dumped in drains and called for stricter enforcement on this front.