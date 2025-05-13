Five cloud-seeding trials planned on outskirts of city

NEW DELHI: In a renewed bid to combat air pollution, the Delhi government is preparing to conduct five cloud-seeding trials in the coming weeks. The trials, likely to begin by late May or June, will involve aircraft dispersing chemicals into rain-bearing clouds in an attempt to artificially induce rainfall, a method known as cloud-seeding.

Approved by the Delhi cabinet on May 7, the project comes with a budget of Rs 3.21 crore, including Rs 2.75 crore for the trials themselves, Rs 55 lakh per trial, and a one-time setup cost of Rs 66 lakh for logistics, equipment calibration, and preparatory work.

Each trial will be conducted on a separate day, depending on suitable weather conditions and cloud availability. Officials said that if favourable conditions persist, the five operations may be completed in quick succession within a week, or at intervals of a day or two.