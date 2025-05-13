Government targets December deadline for Barapullah Phase-3 flyover completion

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is aiming to complete the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-3 flyover by December 2025, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.

The minister visited the project site for the second time in two months and said construction has gained momentum since the new government took charge. “Our target is to operationalise this flyover by December 2025. It is an important infrastructure project that had been neglected for years,” he said.

The Barapullah Phase-3 project, which was approved in 2014 and whose construction began in 2015, is designed to connect Mayur Vihar Phase-I in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi. It will link up with the existing Barapullah corridor near Sarai Kale Khan, offering a smoother east-west route across the capital and easing traffic congestion.