Government targets December deadline for Barapullah Phase-3 flyover completion

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government is aiming to complete the long-delayed Barapullah Phase-3 flyover by December 2025, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma said on Monday.
The minister visited the project site for the second time in two months and said construction has gained momentum since the new government took charge. “Our target is to operationalise this flyover by December 2025. It is an important infrastructure project that had been neglected for years,” he said.
The Barapullah Phase-3 project, which was approved in 2014 and whose construction began in 2015, is designed to connect Mayur Vihar Phase-I in East Delhi to AIIMS in South Delhi. It will link up with the existing Barapullah corridor near Sarai Kale Khan, offering a smoother east-west route across the capital and easing traffic congestion.
Officials said nearly 89% of the construction is complete. The remaining work, however, is held up by pending forest department approvals for the relocation of around 250 trees. The minister said delays under the previous government, including late payments to contractors and failure to initiate tree relocation procedures, had pushed the project well past its original 2017 deadline. “This project suffered due to the inaction of the previous government, which led to repeated delays and cost escalations. Since taking charge, we have prioritised its completion and ensured progress across multiple fronts,” Verma said.
He added that the present administration has improved inter-departmental coordination and is actively working with the forest department to obtain the required clearances. “We are hopeful the approvals will come through soon so that the remaining work can be finished,” the minister said. PWD officials said technical issues have been resolved and regular inspections are being carried out to ensure the work remains on schedule. He underlined the government’s commitment to complete projects on time. “This is not just a project but a step forward in city’s development. We are focused on ensuring no work is stalled due to negligence,” he added.