Security remains tight across capital even as ceasefire eases tensions

NEW DELHI: Security remains tight across the national capital following the ceasefire declaration between India and Pakistan, following military actions from both the nations. Patrolling continues and pickets remain in place as authorities maintain a heightened state of alert.

Security has been intensified at multiple locations, including crowded marketplaces, border areas and key installations across the city.

Local police have deployed barricades at vital points such as city borders and central Delhi zones, including areas near Rajghat, where vehicles are being thoroughly checked before entry. A senior police officer said that security arrangements across the national capital are still under close observation, with personnel remaining on high alert.