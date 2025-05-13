Security remains tight across capital even as ceasefire eases tensions

NEW DELHI: Security remains tight across the national capital following the ceasefire declaration between India and Pakistan, following military actions from both the nations. Patrolling continues and pickets remain in place as authorities maintain a heightened state of alert.
Security has been intensified at multiple locations, including crowded marketplaces, border areas and key installations across the city.
Local police have deployed barricades at vital points such as city borders and central Delhi zones, including areas near Rajghat, where vehicles are being thoroughly checked before entry. A senior police officer said that security arrangements across the national capital are still under close observation, with personnel remaining on high alert.
Following the Pahalgam terror attack last month, in which 26 people — mostly tourists — were killed, tensions between India and Pakistan had sharply escalated. In response, on May 7, Delhi authorities conducted mock drills at 55 locations across its 11 revenue districts under ‘Operation Abhyaas’ to test crisis preparedness and response.
The joint exercise, involving multiple departments, was carried out at schools, government offices, bustling markets, malls, airports, and other critical infrastructure points.
Northwest district police also launched a high-intensity anti-terror operation involving patrolling, vehicle checks, and picket deployments aimed at boosting public safety. Citizens were urged to cooperate with authorities and remain vigilant.
As part of broader anti-terror measures, several hotels across Delhi have been inspected, with guest records verified to ensure compliance and strengthen area security.
Officials have also been conducting an eyes and ears briefing with local communities to spread awareness about terror threats. “People have been asked to stay alert and report any suspicious activity in their vicinity,” said another senior officer.