Delhi CS tasked to monitor mega cleanliness campaign

NEW DELHI: The city-wide cleanliness drive is now being monitored by top officials. Delhi Chief Secretary has been tasked to oversee the drive which is being executed on a “war footing,” officials said. The Chief Secretary has instructed officers that daily status reports be submitted to his office by the end of each day, including details on complaint redressal.

The move came after Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta last week chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the city’s waste management and cleanliness initiatives where she expressed her dissatisfaction over the slow pace of work.

Gupta announced the comprehensive 20-day city-wide cleanliness drive earlier this month to tackle the Capital’s deteriorating sanitation system. In a stringent directive, officers will be required to maintain a Google Sheet recording every complaint received and its resolution status.

Photographic evidence before and after the resolution of complaints will also have to be uploaded along with the sheet. In cases where a complaint remains unresolved, the reasons must be clearly mentioned in the daily report.

Officials have been specifically asked to focus on critical areas such as cleaning drains, garbage, and debris on roads, public toilets, footpaths, railings, and central verandahs. The MCD has also been instructed to address complaints received through various channels, including but not limited to the 311 app.

As per officials, the Chief Secretary’s office has made it clear that no laxity will be tolerated during the drive, emphasising the need for constant vigilance so that complaints are addressed in real time.